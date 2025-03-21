Russia's massive attack on Odessa — the State Emergency Service showed the consequences

During the night and morning, Russian invaders again attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine. Odesa once again came under enemy attack. On the morning of March 21, the State Emergency Service published photos and videos of the consequences of the enemy air attack.

Russia is terrorizing Odessa again

According to the State Emergency Service, civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of a new enemy air attack.

In addition, large-scale fires broke out in the city, a shopping center, shops burned, and a high-rise building was damaged.

According to the latest data, three teenagers were injured.

More than 70 rescuers took part in the liquidation of the consequences, 22 units of fire equipment were involved, as well as 5 volunteers and 1 unit of equipment, the SES statement said. Share

It is also reported that on the night of March 20-21, the enemy launched three strikes on one of the communities of the Sumy district.

The hits caused fires and destruction.

Residential and summer houses, and vehicles were hit by the enemy. The civilian population was not harmed.