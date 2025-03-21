The General Staff of the AFU announced the neutralization of over 900,000 Russian soldiers

Since February 24, 2022, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to eliminate 900,800 Russian invaders. Over the past 24 hours alone, the defenders eliminated 1,330 occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 21, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/21/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 900,800 (+1,330) people,

tanks — 10,394 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,589 (+28) units,

artillery systems — 24,848 (+101) units,

MLRS — 1324 (+2) units,

air defense systems — 1111 (+1) units,

aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 30080 (+185),

cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41259 (+165) units,

special equipment — 3782 (+2)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, 166 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army launched two missile strikes using three missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 94 airstrikes, dropping 151 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,449 attacks, including 187 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used about three thousand kamikaze drones for attacks.