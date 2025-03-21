The General Staff of the AFU announced the neutralization of over 900,000 Russian soldiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff of the AFU announced the neutralization of over 900,000 Russian soldiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of March 21, 2025
Читати українською

Since February 24, 2022, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to eliminate 900,800 Russian invaders. Over the past 24 hours alone, the defenders eliminated 1,330 occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces have successfully targeted key areas of concentration of Russian personnel and equipment, demonstrating their strategic proficiency in warfare tactics.
  • The ongoing operations reflect the Ukrainian Defense Forces' commitment to defending their sovereignty and resisting foreign aggression, with a focus on disrupting enemy advances and maintaining strategic superiority.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 21, 2025

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/21/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 900,800 (+1,330) people,

  • tanks — 10,394 (+17) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,589 (+28) units,

  • artillery systems — 24,848 (+101) units,

  • MLRS — 1324 (+2) units,

  • air defense systems — 1111 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 30080 (+185),

  • cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 41259 (+165) units,

  • special equipment — 3782 (+2)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, 166 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army launched two missile strikes using three missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 94 airstrikes, dropping 151 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,449 attacks, including 187 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used about three thousand kamikaze drones for attacks.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two air defense systems, two artillery systems, an ammunition depot, and one enemy pontoon crossing.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO is secretly preparing for several catastrophic scenarios
What are the Alliance members preparing for?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced the losses of the Russian army in 2025
Oleksandr Syrskyi
The Russian army is losing more and more manpower and weapons
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
An old trick. What's wrong with the Trump-Putin talks?
Trump and Putin may not have disclosed all their agreements

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?