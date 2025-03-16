Syrsky announced the losses of the Russian army in 2025
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Syrsky announced the losses of the Russian army in 2025

Oleksandr Syrskyi
The Russian army is losing more and more manpower and weapons
Читати українською

On March 16, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially announced that the total losses of the Russian invaders in manpower since the beginning of 2025 exceeded 100 thousand people.

Points of attention

  • From February 24, 2022, to March 16, 2025, the enemy's combat losses include significant numbers of personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and other equipment.
  • Ongoing efforts by Ukrainian soldiers led by Oleksandr Syrsky aim to eliminate the enemy threat and protect Ukrainian sovereignty. Glory to Ukraine!

The Russian army is losing more and more manpower and weapons

According to Oleksandr Syrsky, thanks to the coordinated and professional work of Ukrainian soldiers, the total losses of the Russian invaders in manpower since the beginning of this year have exceeded 100 thousand people.

Thank you to the Ukrainian soldiers for their professional combat work and resilience! The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy along the entire front line. Glory to Ukraine!

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/16/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 894,240 (+1,400) people,

  • tanks — 10325 (+10) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,478 (+20) units,

  • artillery systems — 24,561 (+78) units,

  • MLRS — 1317 (+2) units,

  • air defense systems — 1104 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29413 (+180),

  • cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40684 (+113) units,

  • special equipment — 3777 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Macron firmly put Putin in his place
Macron called for ignoring Putin's demands
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin assessed the likelihood of a meeting between Trump and Putin
Trump and Putin are still preparing for a meeting
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merkel made a new scandalous statement regarding Ukraine and Russia
Merkel is on Russia's side again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?