On March 16, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially announced that the total losses of the Russian invaders in manpower since the beginning of 2025 exceeded 100 thousand people.
Points of attention
- From February 24, 2022, to March 16, 2025, the enemy's combat losses include significant numbers of personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and other equipment.
- Ongoing efforts by Ukrainian soldiers led by Oleksandr Syrsky aim to eliminate the enemy threat and protect Ukrainian sovereignty. Glory to Ukraine!
The Russian army is losing more and more manpower and weapons
According to Oleksandr Syrsky, thanks to the coordinated and professional work of Ukrainian soldiers, the total losses of the Russian invaders in manpower since the beginning of this year have exceeded 100 thousand people.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/16/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 894,240 (+1,400) people,
tanks — 10325 (+10) units,
armored combat vehicles — 21,478 (+20) units,
artillery systems — 24,561 (+78) units,
MLRS — 1317 (+2) units,
air defense systems — 1104 (+1) units,
aircraft — 370 (+0) units,
helicopters — 331 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29413 (+180),
cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40684 (+113) units,
special equipment — 3777 (+0)
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-