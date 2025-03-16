Syrsky announced the losses of the Russian army in 2025

On March 16, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, officially announced that the total losses of the Russian invaders in manpower since the beginning of 2025 exceeded 100 thousand people.

The Russian army is losing more and more manpower and weapons

According to Oleksandr Syrsky, thanks to the coordinated and professional work of Ukrainian soldiers, the total losses of the Russian invaders in manpower since the beginning of this year have exceeded 100 thousand people.

Thank you to the Ukrainian soldiers for their professional combat work and resilience! The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy along the entire front line. Glory to Ukraine! Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/16/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 894,240 (+1,400) people,

tanks — 10325 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,478 (+20) units,

artillery systems — 24,561 (+78) units,

MLRS — 1317 (+2) units,

air defense systems — 1104 (+1) units,

aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29413 (+180),

cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40684 (+113) units,

special equipment — 3777 (+0)