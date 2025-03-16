Merkel made a new scandalous statement regarding Ukraine and Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Merkel made a new scandalous statement regarding Ukraine and Russia

Merkel is on Russia's side again
Читати українською
Source:  Berliner Zeitung

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel began to cynically claim that the interests of the aggressor country, Russia, cannot be ignored in peace negotiations.

Points of attention

  • Merkel's assertion about the impossibility of defeating the Russian army on the battlefield is met with skepticism and debate.
  • The stance taken by Merkel on Ukraine and Russia reflects the delicate balance of international alliances and commitments in the face of conflict.

Merkel is on Russia's side again

As the former German leader noted, there is no justification for Russia launching a full-scale war against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Merkel also added that the United States, Germany, and the European Union generally support Ukraine because it is in their own interests.

In 1994, the United States, along with the United Kingdom and Russia, signed the Budapest Memorandum on Promoting Ukraine’s Territorial Sovereignty, a necessary condition for Ukraine’s abandonment of nuclear weapons. In this regard, they assumed responsibility for Ukraine’s security.

Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel

Former Chancellor of Germany

Against this background, she called for everything possible to be done to ensure that Ukraine does not suffer defeat on the battlefield.

According to Merkel, to achieve this goal, it is necessary to use diplomatic means and make compromises, "and this must be done with dignity."

The politician also once again began to lie that it was simply impossible to defeat the Russian army on the battlefield.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin still hasn't agreed to a ceasefire — the Finnish president's response
Putin wants to fool the whole world again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Macron firmly put Putin in his place
Macron called for ignoring Putin's demands
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin assessed the likelihood of a meeting between Trump and Putin
Trump and Putin are still preparing for a meeting

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?