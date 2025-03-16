Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel began to cynically claim that the interests of the aggressor country, Russia, cannot be ignored in peace negotiations.
Points of attention
- Merkel's assertion about the impossibility of defeating the Russian army on the battlefield is met with skepticism and debate.
- The stance taken by Merkel on Ukraine and Russia reflects the delicate balance of international alliances and commitments in the face of conflict.
Merkel is on Russia's side again
As the former German leader noted, there is no justification for Russia launching a full-scale war against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Merkel also added that the United States, Germany, and the European Union generally support Ukraine because it is in their own interests.
Against this background, she called for everything possible to be done to ensure that Ukraine does not suffer defeat on the battlefield.
According to Merkel, to achieve this goal, it is necessary to use diplomatic means and make compromises, "and this must be done with dignity."
The politician also once again began to lie that it was simply impossible to defeat the Russian army on the battlefield.
