Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel began to cynically claim that the interests of the aggressor country, Russia, cannot be ignored in peace negotiations.

Merkel is on Russia's side again

As the former German leader noted, there is no justification for Russia launching a full-scale war against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Merkel also added that the United States, Germany, and the European Union generally support Ukraine because it is in their own interests.

In 1994, the United States, along with the United Kingdom and Russia, signed the Budapest Memorandum on Promoting Ukraine’s Territorial Sovereignty, a necessary condition for Ukraine’s abandonment of nuclear weapons. In this regard, they assumed responsibility for Ukraine’s security. Angela Merkel Former Chancellor of Germany

Against this background, she called for everything possible to be done to ensure that Ukraine does not suffer defeat on the battlefield.

According to Merkel, to achieve this goal, it is necessary to use diplomatic means and make compromises, "and this must be done with dignity."

The politician also once again began to lie that it was simply impossible to defeat the Russian army on the battlefield.