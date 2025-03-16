French leader Emmanuel Macron has drawn the attention of Kyiv's allies to the fact that the issue of introducing a European peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine can be dispensed with without the consent of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The disagreement between Macron and Putin regarding the peacekeeping issue highlights the complexities of international relations and diplomatic negotiations.
- The push for peacekeepers in Ukraine reflects a pivotal moment in the conflict, with key players asserting their positions and challenging traditional power dynamics.
Macron called for ignoring Putin's demands
The French President drew attention to the fact that the potential deployment of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine would be limited to "a few thousand people" for each volunteer state.
According to preliminary data, they intend to place them at key points in order to conduct training programs and "demonstrate our support in the long term."
What is important to understand is that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky made an identical statement on the introduction of a peacekeeping contingent on March 15.
According to the latter, this is a “bad signal” to listen to the opinion of the Russians on this issue.
As mentioned earlier, the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that it would be unacceptable for Russia to deploy troops from NATO member states on the territory of Ukraine after an agreement is reached to settle the war.
