What will force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table — Starmer's explanation

According to British leader Keir Starmer, there are currently two pressure points that could force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to finally negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The discussions on increasing sanctions and tightening them further suggest a global effort to impact Putin's decisions and actions, highlighting the urgency of finding a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
- Keir Starmer's insights shed light on potential strategies to influence Putin's behavior, focusing on leveraging military strength and economic pressure to bring about negotiations and potentially end the war in Ukraine.
Starmer calls on the world to put pressure on Russia
The British Prime Minister made the statement at a press conference after a virtual meeting with leaders participating in the "Coalition of the Willing."
Starmer believes there are at least two ways that will have an impact on Putin's decisions and actions.
According to him, first of all, it is about significantly strengthening Ukraine's military potential.
As for the second method, it is worth mentioning the set of sanctions against Russia.
Against this background, the British leader once again pointed out the complexity of the issue of dealing with frozen Russian assets.
