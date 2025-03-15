What will force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table — Starmer's explanation
What will force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table — Starmer's explanation

Starmer calls on the world to put pressure on Russia
According to British leader Keir Starmer, there are currently two pressure points that could force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to finally negotiate an end to the war against Ukraine.

The British Prime Minister made the statement at a press conference after a virtual meeting with leaders participating in the "Coalition of the Willing."

Starmer believes there are at least two ways that will have an impact on Putin's decisions and actions.

According to him, first of all, it is about significantly strengthening Ukraine's military potential.

"And also the new commitments that were put on the negotiating table this morning in this regard," the British leader emphasized.

As for the second method, it is worth mentioning the set of sanctions against Russia.

We want to tighten the sanctions even further. And we discussed this morning how much further we can go, including the issue of frozen assets.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain

Against this background, the British leader once again pointed out the complexity of the issue of dealing with frozen Russian assets.

"That's why we discussed further sanctions that have nothing to do with this," he added.

