The US is interested in Russia's Gazprom — what is the goal

According to senior European officials, the team of American leader Donald Trump is currently actively exploring the possibilities of cooperation with the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom.
Points of attention
- US strategy to expand liquefied natural gas sales to EU members may be impacted by potential cooperation with Gazprom
- European officials express doubts about the success of US efforts to mediate cooperation between the two energy giants
The US is interested in cooperation with Gazprom
Journalist insiders in Europe claim that there have been preliminary contacts between US and Russian representatives on this issue.
Anonymous sources, who asked not to be named, indicate that discussions regarding possible cooperation between the United States and Gazprom are at an early stage.
According to the latest data, joint projects between Washington and Moscow may concern the Asian and European regions.
What is important to understand is that a potential deal between the United States and the Russian gas monopolist would be a significant U-turn for US President Donald Trump, who criticized Europe for its dependence on Russian gas during his first term.
As is known, it was he who led the efforts aimed at significantly expanding sales of American liquefied natural gas to EU members.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-