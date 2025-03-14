The US is interested in Russia's Gazprom — what is the goal

According to senior European officials, the team of American leader Donald Trump is currently actively exploring the possibilities of cooperation with the Russian gas monopoly Gazprom.

The US is interested in cooperation with Gazprom

Journalist insiders in Europe claim that there have been preliminary contacts between US and Russian representatives on this issue.

Anonymous sources, who asked not to be named, indicate that discussions regarding possible cooperation between the United States and Gazprom are at an early stage.

According to the latest data, joint projects between Washington and Moscow may concern the Asian and European regions.

This may be part of Washington's strategy to weaken ties between Moscow and Beijing "without sowing division." At the same time, European officials doubt the US's success in this matter. Share

What is important to understand is that a potential deal between the United States and the Russian gas monopolist would be a significant U-turn for US President Donald Trump, who criticized Europe for its dependence on Russian gas during his first term.