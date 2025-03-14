US-Russia talks: What to expect from Trump next

US President's special representative Steve Witkoff, after talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, will bring to the States assessments according to which Donald Trump will make further decisions regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Despite efforts to halt hostilities, US intelligence reports indicate that Putin is still intent on controlling Ukraine, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced in resolving the conflict.
- The talks between the US and Russia will play a crucial role in shaping Trump's approach towards addressing the situation in Ukraine, with potential implications for the broader geopolitical landscape.
Trump is preparing to take the next steps
The statement on this occasion was made by US President's National Security Advisor Mike Walz.
According to the latter, the US president's team has "cautious optimism" after the last meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah and Vladimir Putin's statement regarding his ceasefire conditions.
Mike Walz also confirmed that Donald Trump will make further decisions after Witkoff briefs him on the results of the talks in Moscow.
According to the latter, both sides have their demands, and "both sides will have to make some compromises."
By the way, according to US intelligence, the Russian dictator has not given up on his goal of controlling Ukraine despite the Trump administration's efforts to stop hostilities.
