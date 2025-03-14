US-Russia talks: What to expect from Trump next
Category
Politics
Publication date

US-Russia talks: What to expect from Trump next

Trump is preparing to take the next steps
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

US President's special representative Steve Witkoff, after talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, will bring to the States assessments according to which Donald Trump will make further decisions regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Despite efforts to halt hostilities, US intelligence reports indicate that Putin is still intent on controlling Ukraine, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced in resolving the conflict.
  • The talks between the US and Russia will play a crucial role in shaping Trump's approach towards addressing the situation in Ukraine, with potential implications for the broader geopolitical landscape.

Trump is preparing to take the next steps

The statement on this occasion was made by US President's National Security Advisor Mike Walz.

According to the latter, the US president's team has "cautious optimism" after the last meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah and Vladimir Putin's statement regarding his ceasefire conditions.

Mike Walz also confirmed that Donald Trump will make further decisions after Witkoff briefs him on the results of the talks in Moscow.

I spoke with my colleague, Special Envoy Witkoff, who was there (in Moscow), and he brings us assessments based on which President Trump will decide on further steps.

Mike Waltz

Mike Waltz

National Security Advisor to the President of the United States

According to the latter, both sides have their demands, and "both sides will have to make some compromises."

By the way, according to US intelligence, the Russian dictator has not given up on his goal of controlling Ukraine despite the Trump administration's efforts to stop hostilities.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This is a disaster. How Putin beat himself in the war against Ukraine
Putin is close to defeat in the war against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The number of losses of the Russian army has increased sharply — infographic
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The number of losses of the Russian army has increased sharply — infographic
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump was briefed on Putin's real plans for Ukraine
Putin is trying to fool Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?