US-Russia talks: What to expect from Trump next

US President's special representative Steve Witkoff, after talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, will bring to the States assessments according to which Donald Trump will make further decisions regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump is preparing to take the next steps

The statement on this occasion was made by US President's National Security Advisor Mike Walz.

According to the latter, the US president's team has "cautious optimism" after the last meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah and Vladimir Putin's statement regarding his ceasefire conditions.

Mike Walz also confirmed that Donald Trump will make further decisions after Witkoff briefs him on the results of the talks in Moscow.

I spoke with my colleague, Special Envoy Witkoff, who was there (in Moscow), and he brings us assessments based on which President Trump will decide on further steps. Mike Waltz National Security Advisor to the President of the United States

According to the latter, both sides have their demands, and "both sides will have to make some compromises."