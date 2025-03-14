The number of losses of the Russian army has increased sharply — infographic
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The number of losses of the Russian army has increased sharply — infographic

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The number of losses of the Russian army has increased sharply — infographic
Читати українською

The situation at the front continues to escalate, but this does not prevent the Ukrainian Defense Forces from destroying an increasing number of enemy forces. Compared to the previous day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six times more tanks, twice as many artillery systems and five times more armored combat vehicles of the Russian army. Russian losses in manpower also increased significantly.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 146 combat clashes in the past 24 hours, highlighting the intensifying conflict.
  • Insights from the infographic reveal the extent of the conflict, showcasing the scale of destruction on both sides.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 14, 2025

  • personnel — about 891,660 (+1,410) people,

  • tanks — 10313 (+6) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,443 (+11) units,

  • artillery systems — 24,455 (+46) units,

  • MLRS — 1314 (+0) units,

  • air defense systems — 1103 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 370 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 331 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29136 (+153),

  • cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40469 (+114) units,

  • special equipment — 3777 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 146 combat clashes occurred over the past 24 hours.

The Russian army carried out 103 airstrikes on positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements, dropping 154 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out about 6,000 attacks, 166 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,509 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery have struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, five artillery pieces, and one ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This is a disaster. How Putin beat himself in the war against Ukraine
Putin is close to defeat in the war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Journalists found out who is inciting Trump against Ukraine
Vance could permanently ruin Trump-Ukraine relations
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Drones powerfully attacked Moscow and another Russian refinery
“Bavovna” in Russia on March 14 — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?