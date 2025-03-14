The number of losses of the Russian army has increased sharply — infographic

The situation at the front continues to escalate, but this does not prevent the Ukrainian Defense Forces from destroying an increasing number of enemy forces. Compared to the previous day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six times more tanks, twice as many artillery systems and five times more armored combat vehicles of the Russian army. Russian losses in manpower also increased significantly.
Losses of the Russian army as of March 14, 2025
personnel — about 891,660 (+1,410) people,
tanks — 10313 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles — 21,443 (+11) units,
artillery systems — 24,455 (+46) units,
MLRS — 1314 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1103 (+0) units,
aircraft — 370 (+0) units,
helicopters — 331 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 29136 (+153),
cruise missiles — 3121 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 40469 (+114) units,
special equipment — 3777 (+0)
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 146 combat clashes occurred over the past 24 hours.
The Russian army carried out 103 airstrikes on positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements, dropping 154 guided bombs.
Moreover, the enemy carried out about 6,000 attacks, 166 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,509 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
