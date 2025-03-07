Journalists found out who is inciting Trump against Ukraine

According to Bloomberg news agency, it is US Vice President J.D. Vance who is currently the main "anti-hero" in US-Ukraine relations, primarily in negotiations on a minerals agreement.

Vance could permanently ruin Trump-Ukraine relations

According to insiders, senior European officials familiar with the progress of Ukraine-US negotiations on the deal noted that Vance often took a tougher stance on the issue than Trump.

His approach contrasts with figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, who have appeared to take a more moderate stance. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that Vance's approach scares European leaders.

Concern in the EU was particularly heightened after the vice president stated that he "absolutely doesn't care what happens to Ukraine in one case or another."

According to Trump himself, it is "too early" to talk about a successor after the end of his second term in 2029.