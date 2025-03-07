Journalists found out who is inciting Trump against Ukraine

According to Bloomberg news agency, it is US Vice President J.D. Vance who is currently the main "anti-hero" in US-Ukraine relations, primarily in negotiations on a minerals agreement.
- Insiders reveal that Vance's approach differs from the more moderate stances taken by key officials like Rubio, Waltz, and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg.
- European leaders are particularly alarmed by Vance's statements indicating his lack of concern for Ukraine's fate, prompting heightened concerns about the future dynamics of Ukraine-US relations.
Vance could permanently ruin Trump-Ukraine relations
According to insiders, senior European officials familiar with the progress of Ukraine-US negotiations on the deal noted that Vance often took a tougher stance on the issue than Trump.
In addition, it is emphasized that Vance's approach scares European leaders.
Concern in the EU was particularly heightened after the vice president stated that he "absolutely doesn't care what happens to Ukraine in one case or another."
According to Trump himself, it is "too early" to talk about a successor after the end of his second term in 2029.
Journalists point out that the position of vice president makes Vance the default candidate for this position.
