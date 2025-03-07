Journalists found out who is inciting Trump against Ukraine
Journalists found out who is inciting Trump against Ukraine

Vance could permanently ruin Trump-Ukraine relations
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg news agency, it is US Vice President J.D. Vance who is currently the main "anti-hero" in US-Ukraine relations, primarily in negotiations on a minerals agreement.

Points of attention

  • Insiders reveal that Vance's approach differs from the more moderate stances taken by key officials like Rubio, Waltz, and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg.
  • European leaders are particularly alarmed by Vance's statements indicating his lack of concern for Ukraine's fate, prompting heightened concerns about the future dynamics of Ukraine-US relations.

Vance could permanently ruin Trump-Ukraine relations

According to insiders, senior European officials familiar with the progress of Ukraine-US negotiations on the deal noted that Vance often took a tougher stance on the issue than Trump.

His approach contrasts with figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg, who have appeared to take a more moderate stance.

In addition, it is emphasized that Vance's approach scares European leaders.

Concern in the EU was particularly heightened after the vice president stated that he "absolutely doesn't care what happens to Ukraine in one case or another."

According to Trump himself, it is "too early" to talk about a successor after the end of his second term in 2029.

Journalists point out that the position of vice president makes Vance the default candidate for this position.

