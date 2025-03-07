Trump plans to review temporary legal status of Ukrainians in the US
Category
World
Publication date

Trump plans to review temporary legal status of Ukrainians in the US

Trump may make another tough decision regarding Ukrainians
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

White House President Donald Trump said that his team is currently discussing maintaining the temporary right to stay in the United States for Ukrainian citizens who left abroad due to the war.

Points of attention

  • Insiders suggest that a final decision on the legal status of Ukrainians in the US may be made in April, following discussions within the White House.
  • Controversy surrounds the issue, with conflicting views on whether Ukrainian citizens should have their legal status preserved or revoked by the US government.

Trump may make another tough decision regarding Ukrainians

The US President continues to assure that he and his administration do not intend to harm anyone.

Against this background, he made it clear that he was determined to consider the issue of further preserving or revoking the legal status of Ukrainians in the United States who left Ukraine because of the war.

There are people who think it's right, some who think it's not, and I'll be making a decision pretty soon.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that the day before, the White House spokeswoman called journalists' information that such a step was being discussed "fake."

According to insiders, an official from the Donald Trump administration said that a decision regarding the Ukrainians could be made in April.

He also added that the issue was raised even before the meeting between the US leadership and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, which ended in a quarrel.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: The US Congress is already preparing to impeach Trump
Trump risks losing the presidency again
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump called Russia's war against Ukraine a "proxy conflict" between the US and Russia
Trump
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump demands $1 trillion in investment for talks in Saudi Arabia
Trump continues to blackmail US allies

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?