US Congressman Al Green has officially confirmed that he will work on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump. According to the politician, he is completely “unfit to be president.”
Points of attention
- The confirmation of impeachment preparations by another American politician, Derrick Evans, underlines the seriousness of the situation.
- Trump's risky behavior and response to Volodymyr Zelensky's letter are adding fuel to the fire, potentially leading to significant political repercussions.
Trump risks losing the presidency again
On March 5, Donald Trump delivered a speech before the US Congress.
However, his new loud and scandalous statements outraged one of the congressmen, namely Al Green.
The latter could not contain his emotions and almost interrupted the US president's speech. After that, he was escorted out of the room.
However, this did not stop Al Green — he publicly stated that he was already preparing to impeach Trump.
This information was also confirmed by American politician Derrick Evans.
By the way, during his speech to Congress, Donald Trump said that he received a letter from Volodymyr Zelenskyy and was very grateful to him for it.
It states that Ukraine is ready to "sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a sustainable peace closer," as well as to sign an agreement on minerals.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-