Media learned about secret negotiations between Zelenskyy and Trump teams

Anonymous sources claim that members of US President Donald Trump's administration held private talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his team after the scandal in the White House. The main goal is to "get the negotiations back on track."

What is known about the secret negotiations between the Zelenskyy and Trump teams?

According to insiders, representatives of the US president's team emphasized the importance of stabilizing Ukraine's relations with official Washington.

Against this backdrop, the White House called on Kyiv to resume negotiations as soon as possible before the president's speech to Congress on Tuesday evening (Wednesday, March 5, Kyiv time).

According to journalists, among those who contacted Zelensky was Donald Trump's special representative to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

On the evening of March 4, a White House official said that the agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals had not yet been signed.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, who is directly involved in the discussion of the agreement, said that there are currently no plans to sign it before Trump's speech, which is scheduled for approximately 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 a.m. Kyiv time — ed.).

Donald Trump himself recently announced that he had received a letter from Zelensky.