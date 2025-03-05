Media learned about secret negotiations between Zelenskyy and Trump teams
Media learned about secret negotiations between Zelenskyy and Trump teams

What is known about the secret negotiations between the Zelenskyy and Trump teams?
Source:  CNN

Anonymous sources claim that members of US President Donald Trump's administration held private talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his team after the scandal in the White House. The main goal is to "get the negotiations back on track."

  • Key figures involved in the negotiations include Trump's special representative for Ukraine and the US Treasury Secretary.
  • Stay updated on the unfolding situation between Zelenskyy and Trump teams as they work towards sustainable peace and a potential agreement on minerals.

What is known about the secret negotiations between the Zelenskyy and Trump teams?

According to insiders, representatives of the US president's team emphasized the importance of stabilizing Ukraine's relations with official Washington.

Against this backdrop, the White House called on Kyiv to resume negotiations as soon as possible before the president's speech to Congress on Tuesday evening (Wednesday, March 5, Kyiv time).

According to journalists, among those who contacted Zelensky was Donald Trump's special representative to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

On the evening of March 4, a White House official said that the agreement with Ukraine on rare earth minerals had not yet been signed.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, who is directly involved in the discussion of the agreement, said that there are currently no plans to sign it before Trump's speech, which is scheduled for approximately 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 a.m. Kyiv time — ed.).

Donald Trump himself recently announced that he had received a letter from Zelensky.

It states that Ukraine is ready to "sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a sustainable peace closer," as well as to sign an agreement on minerals.

