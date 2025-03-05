"Isn't this wonderful?" Trump reveals the contents of Zelensky's letter

US leader Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he received a letter from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, stating that Ukraine is ready to "sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring sustainable peace closer," as well as to sign a mineral agreement.

Trump welcomed Zelensky's move towards reconciliation

According to the US President, Volodymyr Zelensky wrote to him in his letter that no one wants peace more than Ukraine.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader informed Trump that official Kyiv is ready to sign a minerals agreement at any time.

I am grateful to have received this letter from the president (Zelensky — ed.). At the same time, we are receiving signals from Russia that they are ready for peace. Isn't that wonderful? Donald Trump President of the United States

Reflecting on the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, Trump said that 2,000 people are being killed every week — "Russians and Ukrainians," and that he wants "it to stop."