Former French leader Francois Hollande said that the administration of US President Donald Trump has lost its status as an ally of Europe. However, the politician added that this does not apply to the American people, who have supported Ukraine and the EU for many years.

Hollande challenged Trump

What is important to understand is that the former president currently sits in the French parliament as a member of the center-left Socialist Party.

According to François Hollande, Trump's new term marks a "profound turning point" in international relations, particularly with Europe.

The politician also drew attention to the fact that the White House chief's decision to call Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator", his plans to hold direct talks with Putin, and the US vote against a draft UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine — all this signals a potential "divorce" between Europe and the United States.

Trump is no longer our ally, he is communicating with our adversaries. Francois Hollande President of France

According to the politician, even if the American people remain a friend of Europe, the Trump administration itself is no longer an ally of the EU.