Trump came up with a new cynical lie about Zelensky and Putin
Trump continues to blame the victim, not the aggressor, for everything
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

President Donald Trump is shamelessly lying that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants the war to end and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is determined to fight. The US president ignores the fact that it is Russia that started the invasion and is killing innocent people.

Points of attention

  • The White House's misleading remarks about Zelensky 'overstepping his bounds' and lacking negotiation leverage reveal a dangerous diplomatic stance.
  • Trump's unsubstantiated portrayal of Zelensky as powerless showcases a misguided approach that undermines the true dynamics of the conflict.

Trump continues to blame the victim, not the aggressor, for everything

According to the American leader, his main goal right now is to achieve immediate peace between Ukraine and Russia.

President Putin will want to conclude it, and he wants to conclude it — he wants to put an end to it. You saw what I saw today: this (Zelensky) is a person who wants to force us to sign and continue to fight. We will not do that.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Moreover, the head of the White House lied that Volodymyr Zelenskyy "overstepped his bounds" in the Oval Office.

"We are looking for peace. We are not looking for someone who is going to sign a deal with a strong power and then not make peace because they feel confident," the US president added.

Against this background, he also hinted that Ukraine could be left without US assistance and continue to fight.

Donald Trump continues to repeat that Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has no cards in his hand."

