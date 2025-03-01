President Donald Trump is shamelessly lying that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants the war to end and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is determined to fight. The US president ignores the fact that it is Russia that started the invasion and is killing innocent people.
Points of attention
- The White House's misleading remarks about Zelensky 'overstepping his bounds' and lacking negotiation leverage reveal a dangerous diplomatic stance.
- Trump's unsubstantiated portrayal of Zelensky as powerless showcases a misguided approach that undermines the true dynamics of the conflict.
Trump continues to blame the victim, not the aggressor, for everything
According to the American leader, his main goal right now is to achieve immediate peace between Ukraine and Russia.
Moreover, the head of the White House lied that Volodymyr Zelenskyy "overstepped his bounds" in the Oval Office.
Against this background, he also hinted that Ukraine could be left without US assistance and continue to fight.
Donald Trump continues to repeat that Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has no cards in his hand."
