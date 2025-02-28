"Nobody stopped the war." Zelenskyy argued with Trump and Vance — video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump, and US Vice President J.D. Vance argued during press statements before the start of negotiations on February 28.
- Zelensky emphasized that after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014, no one was able to stop Putin.
- Trump emphasized the importance of American support for Ukraine and accused Zelensky of ingratitude.
Zelenskyy argued with Trump and Vance about the war
Zelensky responded that Vance should come to Ukraine, and a scuffle broke out between them, in which Trump also intervened.
Zelensky said that the United States will feel the consequences of the war, despite the fact that it is separated from the European continent by an ocean.
To this, Trump stated that "you can't dictate to us how we feel" and that Ukraine is "not in a very good position" right now.
The presidents began to interrupt each other in front of the cameras, and Trump again repeated his baseless claims that Ukraine had received “$350 billion” in aid from the United States.
Trump said.
"You are showing us disrespect.
We are heading towards World War III, you have no right to play with it.
You should be grateful. It will be very difficult to run a business like this.
"You don't have… pic.twitter.com/aN53Ct8uNy
Vance also publicly accused Zelensky of allegedly participating in Kamala Harris's election campaign.
The US president told Zelensky that he “should be grateful” and accused him of Ukraine “playing with World War III.” He also said the Ukrainian president’s words were “very ungrateful,” Reuters reports.
At one point, Trump told Zelensky that "either you make a deal or we're leaving."
