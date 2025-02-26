Zelenskyy announced a new important agreement with the US
Category
Economics
Publication date

Zelenskyy announced a new important agreement with the US

Zelenskyy revealed further steps of Ukraine and the US
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the framework agreement with the US on the use of minerals will be followed by an agreement on a joint investment fund, which will be subject to ratification by Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy highlights the complexity and seriousness of the agreement, particularly emphasizing the focus on the fund and future partnerships.
  • The ratification process in Ukraine and the uncertainty of ratification by the US Congress adds further intrigue to the developments.

Zelenskyy revealed further steps of Ukraine and the US

On February 26, the president officially confirmed that Kyiv and Washington had already agreed on a framework agreement on the use of Ukrainian natural resources.

According to Zelensky, the entire process will take place through a fund where both countries will be co-owners.

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that there is no subsequent agreement on the functioning of the fund itself.

The head of state also warned that this document will be more complex and serious, because the next agreement is specifically about the fund.

And there it will be about partnerships, money, etc. And now it will already have mandatory ratification in the Parliament of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, he does not know whether the US Congress will ratify the treaty on its part.

As a reminder, on February 26, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that the Ukrainian side would consider a previously agreed upon mineral investment agreement with the United States.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Erdogan made a demand to Trump and Putin regarding Ukraine
Erdogan demands Ukraine's involvement in all negotiations to end the war
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Subsoil agreement. Shmyhal revealed Ukraine's main demand
Subsoil agreement. Shmyhal revealed Ukraine's main demand
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. The Kremlin was outraged by Trump's statement
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. The Kremlin was outraged by Trump's statement

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?