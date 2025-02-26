Zelenskyy announced a new important agreement with the US

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the framework agreement with the US on the use of minerals will be followed by an agreement on a joint investment fund, which will be subject to ratification by Ukraine.

Zelenskyy revealed further steps of Ukraine and the US

On February 26, the president officially confirmed that Kyiv and Washington had already agreed on a framework agreement on the use of Ukrainian natural resources.

According to Zelensky, the entire process will take place through a fund where both countries will be co-owners.

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that there is no subsequent agreement on the functioning of the fund itself.

The head of state also warned that this document will be more complex and serious, because the next agreement is specifically about the fund.

And there it will be about partnerships, money, etc. And now it will already have mandatory ratification in the Parliament of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, he does not know whether the US Congress will ratify the treaty on its part.