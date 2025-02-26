The scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, claims that Moscow is not going to stop fighting on the current front line, and also opposes the introduction of European peacekeeping forces into Ukraine, although US President Donald Trump previously stated the Kremlin's agreement on this issue.

Lavrov was outraged by Trump's rhetoric

A henchman of Russian dictator Putin has once again begun to cynically lie that the deployment of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine will lead to an escalation of the conflict between the countries.

Against this background, he decided to comment on the statement of American leader Donald Trump.

The latter recently stated that peacekeepers can only be introduced with the consent of both sides, and also added that Moscow agreed to this idea.

However, the Russian diplomat denied the US president.

Nobody asks us about this. This approach, which is being imposed by the Europeans, primarily France, but also the British, is aimed at what I just mentioned: to further heat up the conflict, to stop any attempts to calm it down... Such simple mechanical tricks as the deployment of troops will not work, we need to talk about the root causes. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to the diplomat, the issue of US participation in the development of rare earth metals in the Russian-occupied lands of Ukraine was not discussed during the meeting in Saudi Arabia.