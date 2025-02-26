It's a racket. Experts are furious over the new US offer for Ukraine
It's a racket. Experts are furious over the new US offer for Ukraine

Source:  The New York Times

Foreign experts, particularly on peace agreements, are publicly criticizing the intention of US leader Donald Trump to sign a mineral rights agreement with Ukraine, as it de facto pushes Kyiv into economic slavery.

Points of attention

  • The Trump administration's new security guarantee for Ukraine is viewed as 'essentially blackmail' by critics like Stephen A. Cook.
  • The demand for Ukraine's mineral wealth signifies a hidden price for security guarantees, deviating from traditional diplomatic norms.

Subsoil agreement could harm Ukraine

Peace agreement expert Virginia Paige Fortna expressed her opinion on this matter.

According to her, the United States' tough demand for Ukraine to hand over its mineral wealth, while the country has been at war and defending itself from aggression for 11 years in a row, is racketeering.

Council on Foreign Relations staff member Stephen A. Cook also does not hide his outrage over the policies of the Trump team.

He drew attention to the fact that the new security guarantee from the US is "essentially blackmail."

Experts also emphasize that for the first time in history, the United States is demanding money from its own allies who are at war.

At first glance, demanding that Ukraine hand over its mineral wealth might seem like Donald Trump’s straightforward statement of a diplomatic truth that usually goes unspoken: that security guarantees often come with a hidden price. But in fact, experts say his approach represents a radical departure from American foreign policy, The New York Times notes.

