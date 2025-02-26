Foreign experts, particularly on peace agreements, are publicly criticizing the intention of US leader Donald Trump to sign a mineral rights agreement with Ukraine, as it de facto pushes Kyiv into economic slavery.

Subsoil agreement could harm Ukraine

Peace agreement expert Virginia Paige Fortna expressed her opinion on this matter.

According to her, the United States' tough demand for Ukraine to hand over its mineral wealth, while the country has been at war and defending itself from aggression for 11 years in a row, is racketeering.

Council on Foreign Relations staff member Stephen A. Cook also does not hide his outrage over the policies of the Trump team.

He drew attention to the fact that the new security guarantee from the US is "essentially blackmail."

Experts also emphasize that for the first time in history, the United States is demanding money from its own allies who are at war.