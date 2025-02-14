"The deal will shock many." Vance revealed Trump's plan for Ukraine
"The deal will shock many." Vance revealed Trump's plan for Ukraine

Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, US leader Donald Trump is determined to act decisively to restore Ukraine's long-term independence and protect it from Russia. For example, he is ready to use really tough tools against the Kremlin.

  • Trump's plan involves using harsh methods to stop the war.
  • Despite the uncertainty over territorial issues, Vance stressed the importance of ensuring Ukraine's sovereign independence.

Vance officially confirmed that Donald Trump and his team are considering the scenario of sending US troops into Ukraine if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to stop the war.

Also “on the table” are powerful sanctions against the aggressor country to weaken its military potential.

There are economic instruments of influence, there are, of course, military instruments of influence that the US can use against Putin... As a result, an agreement will be reached that will shock many people.

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance

Vice President of the United States

According to him, it makes no sense yet to talk about what part of Ukraine's territory may remain temporarily occupied or what security guarantees the US and other Western allies can offer Kyiv.

Vance points out that all of these issues will be at the center of attention during peace talks.

"There are any number of formulations, configurations, but we really care about Ukraine having sovereign independence," the US vice president noted.

