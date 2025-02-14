Watch: Russia attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

On February 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the shelter that protects the world from radiation from the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that night.
Points of attention
- This event became proof that Putin is not ready for negotiations.
- Against this background, Zelensky called on the world to increase pressure on Russia.
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was attacked by Russia — what is known
Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine built this shelter together with other countries in Europe and the world, in particular with the United States.
According to the head of state, the damage to the shelter is indeed significant.
What is important to understand is that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, regularly carries out such attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure and peaceful cities and villages.
Zelenskyy urged not to forget that Russia continues to increase its army.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-