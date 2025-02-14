Watch: Russia attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
Ukraine
Watch: Russia attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Watch: Russia attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant
On February 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the shelter that protects the world from radiation from the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that night.

  • This event became proof that Putin is not ready for negotiations.
  • Against this background, Zelensky called on the world to increase pressure on Russia.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was attacked by Russia — what is known

Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine built this shelter together with other countries in Europe and the world, in particular with the United States.

The only state in the world that can attack such facilities, occupy the territory of nuclear power plants and conduct hostilities, completely disregarding the consequences, is today's Russia. And this is a terrorist threat to the whole world. The shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was damaged by this drone. The fire was extinguished. At present, the radiation background has not increased, and this is constantly monitored.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the damage to the shelter is indeed significant.

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, regularly carries out such attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure and peaceful cities and villages.

Zelenskyy urged not to forget that Russia continues to increase its army.

This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations. He is preparing to continue deceiving the world. That is why united pressure from all who value life is needed — pressure on the aggressor. Russia must be responsible for what it is doing.

