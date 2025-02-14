Watch: Russia attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

On February 14, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the shelter that protects the world from radiation from the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that night.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was attacked by Russia — what is known

Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine built this shelter together with other countries in Europe and the world, in particular with the United States.

The only state in the world that can attack such facilities, occupy the territory of nuclear power plants and conduct hostilities, completely disregarding the consequences, is today's Russia. And this is a terrorist threat to the whole world. The shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was damaged by this drone. The fire was extinguished. At present, the radiation background has not increased, and this is constantly monitored. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the damage to the shelter is indeed significant.

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, regularly carries out such attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure and peaceful cities and villages.

Zelenskyy urged not to forget that Russia continues to increase its army.