Air defense forces neutralize 131 drones during new Russian attack

On the night of February 13-14, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Most of the enemy drones did not reach their targets thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces.
Points of attention
- Multiple units of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine collaborated to shoot down the enemy drones, including Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones.
- This successful defense operation showcases the effective coordination and response of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces in protecting their territories against hostile air attacks.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 14 — what is known
The Russians launched a new air attack at 7:30 p.m. on February 13. For it, the enemy used 133 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types, which were launched from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.
This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 58 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in terms of location.
The Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odessa, and Kharkiv regions came under a new enemy attack.
