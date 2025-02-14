Air defense forces neutralize 131 drones during new Russian attack

On the night of February 13-14, the aggressor country Russia launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Most of the enemy drones did not reach their targets thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 14 — what is known

The Russians launched a new air attack at 7:30 p.m. on February 13. For it, the enemy used 133 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types, which were launched from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, it was confirmed that 73 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 58 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in terms of location.

The Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odessa, and Kharkiv regions came under a new enemy attack.