AFU attacked 13 areas of concentration of the Russian army

During February 13, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,200 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 17 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, and 81 enemy artillery systems.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 14, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/14/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 855,480 (+1,200) people,

tanks — 10,057 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,910 (+16) units,

artillery systems — 23,115 (+81) units,

MLRS — 1,282 (+4) units,

air defense systems — 1,066 (+3) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 25,224 (+152) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 37,252 (+156) units,

special equipment — 3,745 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on February 13, 113 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army launched two missile and 89 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, engaging five missiles and dropping 133 KAB.

Moreover, the enemy carried out about 6,000 attacks, 130 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.