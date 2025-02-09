The successes are impressive. Analysts reacted to the breakthrough of the AFU in the Kursk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The successes are impressive. Analysts reacted to the breakthrough of the AFU in the Kursk region

Why Ukraine needs a new breakthrough in Kursk
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

According to ISW analyst Angelica Evans, the new counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Russian Kursk region was truly unexpected. She also noted that successes of this scale are impressive.

Points of attention

  • The new successful counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine raises questions about the real purpose of this breakthrough.
  • Ukraine was able to humiliate Putin, but this is not its last trump card.

Why Ukraine needs a new breakthrough in Kursk

American analysts point out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched new attacks in the Kursk region of Russia just as US leader Donald Trump is insisting on ceasefire negotiations.

At present, it is difficult to understand what Ukraine's main goal is: to take control of even more Russian territory or simply to strengthen its own defensive positions.

"Successes of this scale are impressive. Seeing the Ukrainians able to break through Russian defenses and advance 5 km is something we don't see from the Russians," said ISW analyst Angelica Evans.

Many experts still don't understand why Ukraine needs Russian territories, but Evans believes the answer to this question is obvious.

If we take into account the prospect of negotiations, the lands of Kursk region under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may turn out to be a critically important asset for Kyiv.

The Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region was the first time foreign troops had taken control of Russian territory since World War II. It is a huge embarrassment for Russian dictator Putin.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Scholz explained his position
Scholz believes in Ukraine's absolute victory
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Putin will stop the war against Ukraine — General Clark's prediction
Putin still believes he can take over all of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Boris Johnson named the only way to save Ukraine from Putin
Boris Johnson named the only way to save Ukraine from Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?