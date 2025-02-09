The successes are impressive. Analysts reacted to the breakthrough of the AFU in the Kursk region

According to ISW analyst Angelica Evans, the new counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Russian Kursk region was truly unexpected. She also noted that successes of this scale are impressive.

Why Ukraine needs a new breakthrough in Kursk

American analysts point out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have launched new attacks in the Kursk region of Russia just as US leader Donald Trump is insisting on ceasefire negotiations.

At present, it is difficult to understand what Ukraine's main goal is: to take control of even more Russian territory or simply to strengthen its own defensive positions.

"Successes of this scale are impressive. Seeing the Ukrainians able to break through Russian defenses and advance 5 km is something we don't see from the Russians," said ISW analyst Angelica Evans. Share

Many experts still don't understand why Ukraine needs Russian territories, but Evans believes the answer to this question is obvious.

If we take into account the prospect of negotiations, the lands of Kursk region under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may turn out to be a critically important asset for Kyiv.