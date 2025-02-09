When Putin will stop the war against Ukraine — General Clark's prediction
When Putin will stop the war against Ukraine — General Clark's prediction

Putin still believes he can take over all of Ukraine
Source:  Public

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will decide to end his war of aggression against Ukraine only after he realizes he cannot win, according to retired U.S. Army General Wesley Clark, former commander of NATO's Allied Forces in Europe (1997-2000).

Points of attention

  • General Clark believes that without decisive action by the West, the war will be difficult to stop.
  • A plan to end the war cannot be formed without the participation of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Putin still believes he can take over all of Ukraine

According to the American general, ending the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is not a matter of the West offering Kyiv and Moscow a certain formula and them saying: we like it.

Despite the fact that Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, has already voiced Washington's vision, it turned out to be unacceptable for both Ukraine and Russia.

"But that's how negotiations are. They will be shaped by the strengths of both parties," Clarke emphasized.

He also recalled how American President Eisenhower said at the beginning of his term: "I have a secret plan to end the Korean War."

Then he sent a cannon capable of firing nuclear warheads to South Korea. What is important to understand is that this coincided with the death of Stalin and Mao Zedong's willingness to meet him.

The story ended with a truce that continues to this day, Clark added.

According to the general, such cases in history indicate that only decisive action can stop wars of this scale.

