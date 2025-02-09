Kursk operation. How the AFU were able to outwit the Russian army again
Kursk operation. How the AFU were able to outwit the Russian army again

The secret of the new successful breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk
Source:  Forbes

Forbes analyst David Axe suggested that the new counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation was so successful because the Ukrainian Armed Forces used the tactics of the Russian army to break through, but with their own "zest".

Points of attention

  • The use of "probe and assault" tactics by Ukrainian soldiers allowed them to effectively break through enemy lines.
  • Drones, artillery, and special forces are helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces advance in the Kursk region.

The secret of the new successful breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk

According to David Axe, Ukrainian soldiers did what Russian soldiers quite often do: probed enemy lines for weak spots, and then deployed fast-moving groups of armored vehicles.

After that, they moved the infantry to new positions behind the original line of contact.

What is important to understand is that the infantry-led "probe and assault" tactic, which allows for the use of high-speed vehicles, was perfected by the Russian army after Ukrainian mines, drones, artillery, and anti-tank missiles made massive mechanized attacks impractical, if not suicidal.

The analyst points out that the key difference between the Russian and Ukrainian versions of this attack tactic is that the Russians have a surplus of troops, while the Ukrainians do not.

Considering this factor, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters should resort to probing Russian lines before the main attack.

Ukraine's advantage in drones helps, but the presence of Ukrainian special forces near Ukraine's most successful attacks may hint at another Ukrainian advantage that allows for probing operations that are not suicidal for intelligence officers.

