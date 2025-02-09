The General Staff reports large-scale losses of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff reports large-scale losses of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 9, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, February 8, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,460 Russian invaders. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed one enemy aircraft and 11 tanks.

Points of attention

  • As of February 9, 2025, the Russian army's losses in manpower reached 849,320 soldiers.
  • The Russians launched over 5,800 shelling attacks on the front in the past 24 hours alone.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 9, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/09/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 849,320 (+1,460) people,

  • tanks — 9992 (+11) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,797 (+20) units,

  • artillery systems — 22,844 (+24) units,

  • aircraft — 370 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 24,486 (+83) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 36529 (+127) units,

  • special equipment — 3739 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on February 8, 133 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

Over the past day, the Russian army carried out 91 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropping 147 KABs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,800 attacks. The occupiers used 2,856 kamikaze drones to inflict damage.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck six areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three artillery pieces, and two radar stations of the Russian invaders.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In 5 minutes. A new scenario for the end of the war has been proposed in Poland
In 5 minutes. A new scenario for the end of the war has been proposed in Poland
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
It will be quick. Trump discussed ending the war with Putin
Details of Trump-Putin talks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 144 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 9 — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?