The General Staff reports large-scale losses of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, February 8, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,460 Russian invaders. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed one enemy aircraft and 11 tanks.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 9, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/09/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 849,320 (+1,460) people,

tanks — 9992 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles — 20,797 (+20) units,

artillery systems — 22,844 (+24) units,

aircraft — 370 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 24,486 (+83) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 36529 (+127) units,

special equipment — 3739 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on February 8, 133 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

Over the past day, the Russian army carried out 91 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropping 147 KABs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out over 5,800 attacks. The occupiers used 2,856 kamikaze drones to inflict damage.