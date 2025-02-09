Air defense forces neutralize 144 drones during new Russian attack

On the night of February 8-9, the Russian occupiers carried out another massive air attack on the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces were able to destroy 70 enemy drones, and another 74 were lost in the field.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 9 — first details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new enemy air attack began at 7:30 p.m. on February 8.

This time, the Russian army released 151 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in destroying enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 70 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odessa regions. Share

In addition, it is indicated that 74 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences). Two more drones are still in the air, combat operations are ongoing.

The Kyiv region, Sumy region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Zhytomyr region, and Volyn region came under a new enemy attack.