Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on the world to focus not on engaging Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in peace talks, but on doing everything possible to ensure that he himself decides to end the war against Ukraine "in 5 minutes."

Putin's role in future peace talks overestimated

According to the Polish diplomat, he does not want the Russian dictator to take part in the negotiations, but only for Putin to finally "get out of Ukraine."

He can do it in five minutes. If he doesn't, he will face an international court. He has no business in another UN member state. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

The head of Polish diplomacy does not hide that he is specifically concerned about "the nature of the Russian regime and Putin's control over Russia."

According to Sikorsky, in most cases, Putin may choose a bad war rather than a good peace.