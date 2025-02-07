In 5 minutes. A new scenario for the end of the war has been proposed in Poland

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on the world to focus not on engaging Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in peace talks, but on doing everything possible to ensure that he himself decides to end the war against Ukraine "in 5 minutes."
Points of attention
- The Polish diplomat described the nature of Putin's regime and control over Russia.
- Putin may choose war over peace as a strategy to maintain his own influence and relevance.
Putin's role in future peace talks overestimated
According to the Polish diplomat, he does not want the Russian dictator to take part in the negotiations, but only for Putin to finally "get out of Ukraine."
The head of Polish diplomacy does not hide that he is specifically concerned about "the nature of the Russian regime and Putin's control over Russia."
According to Sikorsky, in most cases, Putin may choose a bad war rather than a good peace.
