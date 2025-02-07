Ukraine attacked 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army at once
Ukraine
Ukraine attacked 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army at once

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the front on February 6, 101 combat clashes took place. The Russian invaders carried out over five thousand shellings and used hundreds of missiles in their attacks.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the losses of the Russian invaders at the front. Thus, during February 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully neutralized 10 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, and 32 artillery systems of the enemy.

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/07/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 846,650 (+1,340) people,

  • tanks — 9,975 (+10) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 20,755 (+18) units,

  • artillery systems — 22,785 (+32) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,056 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 24,301 (+116) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 36,307 (+96) units,

  • special equipment — 3,738 (+1) units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on February 6, 101 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian invaders launched three missile and 84 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used four missiles and dropped 138 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, 2,829 kamikaze drones were used for attacks. The enemy carried out over five thousand attacks, 94 of them from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Also, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit 14 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment and a cannon of the Russian army.

