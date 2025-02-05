We will do it. Zelenskyy named the only condition for negotiations with Putin

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would agree to begin negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if it was the only possible option to end the war and return peace to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Zelensky emphasized that he considers Putin an enemy.
- The Ukrainian leader warned that he would never agree to violate the Constitution and recognize the occupied territories as Russian.
Zelensky does not deny the possibility of negotiations with Putin
The head of state does not hide that his personal attitude towards the illegitimate president of Russia is irrelevant in this case.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he considers Putin an enemy.
According to the Ukrainian leader, as of today, the country does not have the strength and capabilities to return all the territories occupied by Russia.
Volodymyr Zelensky added that one cannot "lose millions of people for the sake of a result that may not come."
Despite this, Ukraine cannot "break the oath given to those who gave their lives for the country in this war."
In addition, under no circumstances should the Constitution be violated and the occupied territories be recognized as Russian.
