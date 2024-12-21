Trump made a secret promise to Europe regarding Ukraine

Future US President Donald Trump has made it clear to European allies that he will support Ukraine after returning to the White House.

Trump is not going to leave Ukraine to its fate

According to insiders who know the content of the Republican's negotiations with EU leaders, he announced his intention to continue supplying American military products to Ukraine after his inauguration.

Donald Trump is convinced that supplying weapons to Ukraine after a "ceasefire" is consistent with the idea of "peace through strength."

Despite this, the future head of the White House does not change his positions on other important issues. In his opinion, Ukraine should never become a member of NATO, and the war waged by Russia should end immediately.

What is important to understand is that during his election campaign, Donald Trump promised to stop aid to Ukraine and force Moscow and Kyiv to start peace negotiations as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy summed up the results of negotiations with Trump

According to the Ukrainian leader, during the meeting in Paris, he managed to explain his position to the new US president and talk about key plans.

Trump already knows about my desire to take my time and not rush into anything that would harm Ukraine. The country has been fighting for its sovereignty for a long time. No matter how many presidents or prime ministers want to declare an end to the war, we are not going to just give up and give up our independence. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state claims, the main danger lies in saying: "we will freeze the war and come to an agreement with the Russians."