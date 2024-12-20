Trump and Scholz held talks on Ukraine — what they decided
Trump and Scholz held talks on Ukraine — what they decided

Details of the Trump-Sholz talks
Source:  European truth

On the evening of December 19, German leader Olaf Scholz and the future US president held telephone talks during which they discussed Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The parties drew attention to important aspects of security policy in Europe and the need to quickly achieve peace.
  • The German Chancellor confirmed support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.
  • Details of the negotiations between Keir Starmer and Donald Trump have become known.

Details of the Trump-Sholz talks

The speaker of the German federal government, Steffen Gebestreit, has already made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the conversation between the German and American leaders was dedicated to "challenges to security policy in Europe."

The parties agreed that Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for too long and that it is important to get on the path to a fair, just and sustainable peace as soon as possible, Steffen Gebestreit emphasized.

During the talks, the German Chancellor made it clear that his country would continue to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression "for as long as necessary."

What is important to understand is that the future head of the White House has previously promised many times to end the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine "in 24 hours," but has not yet explained how this will happen.

What is known about the Starmer-Trump talks?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a telephone conversation with Donald Trump on December 18, recalled the importance of continued support for Ukraine.

It also stated that each of the politicians reaffirmed their intentions to "strengthen the close historic relationship between the UK and the US" and to "work together on shared priorities."

Speaking about global conflicts, the Prime Minister confirmed the need for allies to support Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression and to ensure that Ukraine has the strongest possible position, representatives of Keir Starmer's team said.

In addition, it is noted that the leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed to meet at the first opportunity.

