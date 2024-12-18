Trump already knows. Zelenskyy revealed details of talks in Paris
Trump already knows. Zelenskyy revealed details of talks in Paris

Source:  Le Parisien

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that future US President Donald Trump knows about Ukraine's reluctance to surrender and freeze the war.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky recalled the importance of support for Ukraine by allies, including the United States.
  • The new US president wants to end the war quickly, but so far has limited access to information.
  • Official Kyiv is determined to build relations with Donald Trump's team.

Trump already knows about my desire to take my time and not rush into anything that would harm Ukraine. The country has been fighting for its sovereignty for a long time. No matter how many presidents or prime ministers want to declare an end to the war, we are not going to just give up and give up our independence.

According to the head of state, the main danger lies in saying: "we will freeze the war and come to an agreement with the Russians."

The Ukrainian leader also assured that the new US president really wants to end the war as quickly as possible, but currently he does not have access to all the necessary information.

"He is not yet in the White House and cannot have access to all the information: intelligence, the Ministry of Defense, certain diplomatic channels, and so on. When he is there, we will be able to speak the same language, with the same level of information," Zelensky explained.

Ukraine plans to continue cooperation with all its allies

As the Ukrainian leader noted, it is extremely important that after Donald Trump returns to the White House, US support is maintained, or even strengthened.

We would like to see stronger support for Ukraine from the U.S. Our teams are already working with President Trump's teams.

According to the head of state, official Kyiv is determined to build relations with the new administration. Moreover, this will become a priority for Ukraine.

The United States was and remains our leading donor in this war, although for Ukraine, I want to emphasize, both Europe and the United States are important," Zelenskyy noted.

The Ukrainian leader added that Kyiv values all its allies equally and does not place anyone above others.

