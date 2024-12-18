Trump already knows. Zelenskyy revealed details of talks in Paris

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that future US President Donald Trump knows about Ukraine's reluctance to surrender and freeze the war.
What Zelensky and Trump talked about
According to the head of state, the main danger lies in saying: "we will freeze the war and come to an agreement with the Russians."
The Ukrainian leader also assured that the new US president really wants to end the war as quickly as possible, but currently he does not have access to all the necessary information.
Ukraine plans to continue cooperation with all its allies
As the Ukrainian leader noted, it is extremely important that after Donald Trump returns to the White House, US support is maintained, or even strengthened.
According to the head of state, official Kyiv is determined to build relations with the new administration. Moreover, this will become a priority for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian leader added that Kyiv values all its allies equally and does not place anyone above others.
