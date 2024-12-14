We will do it. Trump announced an important decision regarding Ukraine

Donald Trump's future special representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said he would make official visits to listen to the positions of Kyiv and Moscow on ending the war.
Points of attention
- The Kellogg peace plan provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia and the freezing of the front through a ceasefire.
- According to the plan, the return of Ukrainian territories should take place through diplomatic channels.
Kellogg wants to hear the positions of Ukraine and Russia
Journalists asked whether the special representative was planning visits to Europe, Russia, or Ukraine.
According to Kellogg, the Trump team is preparing plans to "go and just listen" to the parties, since they are not yet authorized to negotiate on behalf of the United States.
He also recalled that it is the new US president who will make the final decisions in this regard.
According to Kellogg, the main goal of Donald Trump's team is to help him succeed for the American people.
What is important to know about the Kellogg Peace Plan?
Trump's ally first spoke about it in April 2024. It involves lifting sanctions on Russia and freezing the front.
In addition, it is indicated that this plan does not involve Ukraine's refusal from TOT.
It is designed to ensure that the return of territories should take place through diplomatic channels.
Ukraine must recognize that the reintegration of these lands will require significant diplomatic efforts, which may take place after Putin leaves.
More on the topic
