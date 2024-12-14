We will do it. Trump announced an important decision regarding Ukraine

Donald Trump's future special representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said he would make official visits to listen to the positions of Kyiv and Moscow on ending the war.

Kellogg wants to hear the positions of Ukraine and Russia

Journalists asked whether the special representative was planning visits to Europe, Russia, or Ukraine.

According to Kellogg, the Trump team is preparing plans to "go and just listen" to the parties, since they are not yet authorized to negotiate on behalf of the United States.

But it wouldn't hurt to listen to people... more proactively, given the calendar, trying to do it in the near term and make sure we have the right elements that we can present to President Trump. Keith Kellogg Donald Trump's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine

He also recalled that it is the new US president who will make the final decisions in this regard.

According to Kellogg, the main goal of Donald Trump's team is to help him succeed for the American people.

And we will do it. We are going to bring this war in Europe to an end, a successful end for the American people as well,” the special representative promised. Share

What is important to know about the Kellogg Peace Plan?

Trump's ally first spoke about it in April 2024. It involves lifting sanctions on Russia and freezing the front.

The Kellogg Plan calls for freezing the front line through a ceasefire and a demilitarized zone. Russia is to receive partial sanctions relief, and full sanctions relief only after a peace agreement that "should please" Ukraine. Share

In addition, it is indicated that this plan does not involve Ukraine's refusal from TOT.

It is designed to ensure that the return of territories should take place through diplomatic channels.