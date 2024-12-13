Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered his team to immediately take emergency measures to save Russian coal companies.

Russia is facing a new serious problem

This is reported by the Russian media outlet The Moscow Times, which positions itself as an opposition media outlet.

According to the publication, coal companies in the aggressor country are suffering multi-billion dollar losses.

Moreover, as of today, they are even on the verge of mass bankruptcies.

Against this backdrop, the illegitimate Russian president has ordered members of his team to urgently develop an aid package for coal miners. This information has already been confirmed by Energy Minister Sergei Tsivliov.

According to Putin's aide, the program for the socio-economic development of Kuzbass currently remains an important topic.

What is important to understand is that Kuzbass is a key coal region in Russia, accounting for 60% of hard coal production and 80% of coking coal.

Total coal exports from Russia in January-July fell by 11.4% to 112.6 million tons. And supplies to China, which became the main client of coal miners after the sanctions, fell by 8% in the first half of the year, the report says. Share

Biden has prepared a new plan against Russia

The administration of current US President Joe Biden is currently actively discussing new and much tougher sanctions against Russian oil exports.

Currently, the American leader's key goal is to weaken dictator Putin's military machine before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

According to anonymous sources, details of possible new sanctions are still being worked out.

However, it is known that Joe Biden's team is considering restrictions that could affect some types of Russian oil exports.