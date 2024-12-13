Putin panics and demands emergency action over problems with Russia's coal industry
Category
Economics
Publication date

Putin panics and demands emergency action over problems with Russia's coal industry

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered his team to immediately take emergency measures to save Russian coal companies.

Points of attention

  • The Russian coal industry is facing multi-million dollar losses.
  • The Russian coal region of Kuzbass is key to the country, but coal exports from Russia have decreased significantly.
  • The Biden administration is preparing tougher sanctions against Russian oil exports.

Russia is facing a new serious problem

This is reported by the Russian media outlet The Moscow Times, which positions itself as an opposition media outlet.

According to the publication, coal companies in the aggressor country are suffering multi-billion dollar losses.

Moreover, as of today, they are even on the verge of mass bankruptcies.

Against this backdrop, the illegitimate Russian president has ordered members of his team to urgently develop an aid package for coal miners. This information has already been confirmed by Energy Minister Sergei Tsivliov.

According to Putin's aide, the program for the socio-economic development of Kuzbass currently remains an important topic.

What is important to understand is that Kuzbass is a key coal region in Russia, accounting for 60% of hard coal production and 80% of coking coal.

Total coal exports from Russia in January-July fell by 11.4% to 112.6 million tons. And supplies to China, which became the main client of coal miners after the sanctions, fell by 8% in the first half of the year, the report says.

Biden has prepared a new plan against Russia

The administration of current US President Joe Biden is currently actively discussing new and much tougher sanctions against Russian oil exports.

Currently, the American leader's key goal is to weaken dictator Putin's military machine before Donald Trump returns to the White House.

According to anonymous sources, details of possible new sanctions are still being worked out.

However, it is known that Joe Biden's team is considering restrictions that could affect some types of Russian oil exports.

The current American leader hesitated to make this decision for a long time due to fears that it could trigger a surge in energy prices, especially on the eve of last month's presidential election.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is wrong with Biden's decision regarding Ukraine. Experts pointed out an important nuance
Biden is unlikely to change the course of the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In the US, Biden's "express plan" for Ukraine was described
What did Biden have in mind
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A historic attempt. What is known about Biden's new plan for Ukraine?
Biden

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?