Military experts believe that US President Joe Biden's authorization to strike Russia with US long-range missiles is overdue.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has long needed the opportunity to strike at the Russian rear to weaken the Russian Federation.
- The Armed Forces even had a chance to destroy the key targets of the Russian army, but Biden was late with this decision.
- An important challenge for Ukraine may be the possible reduction of US aid after the return of Donald Trump.
Biden is unlikely to change the course of the war
As experts note, against the background of long discussions of Western leaders, Ukraine was forced to repel attacks "with its hands tied behind its back"
Despite the fact that the permits of Biden, Macron and Starmer are very important, Kyiv's partners are "years late" with them.
George Barros, an analyst on Russia at the American Institute for the Study of War, voiced this opinion.
In addition, military expert Matthew Saville of the Royal Institute for Defense Studies pointed out that many key targets, namely Russian helicopters and bombers, have recently been transferred to air bases outside the range of ATACMS.
Ukraine could significantly weaken the Russian Federation, but Biden was late
The Defense Forces of Ukraine did have the opportunity to destroy several squadrons of Su-34 and Su-35 fighters at the beginning of the year and save hundreds of innocent lives.
As of today, the Armed Forces will try to use Western weapons to disrupt the logistics and mobility of Russian and North Korean forces counterattacking in Kurshchyna.
A new challenge for Ukraine may be the reduction of US aid after the return of Donald Trump.
