Military experts believe that US President Joe Biden's authorization to strike Russia with US long-range missiles is overdue.

Biden is unlikely to change the course of the war

As experts note, against the background of long discussions of Western leaders, Ukraine was forced to repel attacks "with its hands tied behind its back"

Despite the fact that the permits of Biden, Macron and Starmer are very important, Kyiv's partners are "years late" with them.

George Barros, an analyst on Russia at the American Institute for the Study of War, voiced this opinion.

This is too little... It was an alphabetic truth that Ukraine has needed the opportunity to strike the Russian rear for many years, he emphasized.

In addition, military expert Matthew Saville of the Royal Institute for Defense Studies pointed out that many key targets, namely Russian helicopters and bombers, have recently been transferred to air bases outside the range of ATACMS.

Ukraine could significantly weaken the Russian Federation, but Biden was late

The Defense Forces of Ukraine did have the opportunity to destroy several squadrons of Su-34 and Su-35 fighters at the beginning of the year and save hundreds of innocent lives.

As of today, the Armed Forces will try to use Western weapons to disrupt the logistics and mobility of Russian and North Korean forces counterattacking in Kurshchyna.

Biden's decision still leaves plenty of room for strikes on military headquarters and munitions or supply points supporting Russian and North Korean forces, but it will have a reduced impact since the Ukrainians first requested these weapons, added Matthew Saville.

A new challenge for Ukraine may be the reduction of US aid after the return of Donald Trump.