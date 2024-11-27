What is wrong with Biden's decision regarding Ukraine. Experts pointed out an important nuance
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

What is wrong with Biden's decision regarding Ukraine. Experts pointed out an important nuance

Biden is unlikely to change the course of the war
Читати українською
Source:  Business Insider

Military experts believe that US President Joe Biden's authorization to strike Russia with US long-range missiles is overdue.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has long needed the opportunity to strike at the Russian rear to weaken the Russian Federation.
  • The Armed Forces even had a chance to destroy the key targets of the Russian army, but Biden was late with this decision.
  • An important challenge for Ukraine may be the possible reduction of US aid after the return of Donald Trump.

Biden is unlikely to change the course of the war

As experts note, against the background of long discussions of Western leaders, Ukraine was forced to repel attacks "with its hands tied behind its back"

Despite the fact that the permits of Biden, Macron and Starmer are very important, Kyiv's partners are "years late" with them.

George Barros, an analyst on Russia at the American Institute for the Study of War, voiced this opinion.

This is too little... It was an alphabetic truth that Ukraine has needed the opportunity to strike the Russian rear for many years, he emphasized.

In addition, military expert Matthew Saville of the Royal Institute for Defense Studies pointed out that many key targets, namely Russian helicopters and bombers, have recently been transferred to air bases outside the range of ATACMS.

Ukraine could significantly weaken the Russian Federation, but Biden was late

The Defense Forces of Ukraine did have the opportunity to destroy several squadrons of Su-34 and Su-35 fighters at the beginning of the year and save hundreds of innocent lives.

As of today, the Armed Forces will try to use Western weapons to disrupt the logistics and mobility of Russian and North Korean forces counterattacking in Kurshchyna.

Biden's decision still leaves plenty of room for strikes on military headquarters and munitions or supply points supporting Russian and North Korean forces, but it will have a reduced impact since the Ukrainians first requested these weapons, added Matthew Saville.

A new challenge for Ukraine may be the reduction of US aid after the return of Donald Trump.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Musk was outraged by Biden's new decision regarding Ukraine
Musk
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The German general named Putin's "main target" after Ukraine
Putin cannot forgive Germany for supporting Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine will end — the prediction of a US Air Force officer
The war may drag on for several more years

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?