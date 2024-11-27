Germany is supposedly the "main target" for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after Ukraine, as it actively helps the Armed Forces and the entire Ukrainian people. This opinion was voiced by the head of the special staff for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Christian Freuding.
Putin cannot forgive Germany for supporting Ukraine
Journalists asked the German general to also comment on the crash of a cargo plane over Vilnius, which was on a flight for the DHL company.
Freuding drew attention to the fact that, as of today, there is too little information about the accident itself.
However, as the general noted, this does not negate the fact that hybrid warfare has become an instrument of Vladimir Putin's policy.
Against this background, he called not to forget the previous "mail attacks" on the German logistics company.
The President of Lithuania issued a warning to Russia
After the tragic plane crash, the leader of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda made a public appeal to the Russian Federation unexpectedly for everyone.
He made it clear to the aggressor country that because of the destructive behavior of the aggressor country, any rare accidents in Europe would raise suspicions as to whether it was sabotage on its part.
According to Nauseda, the investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by professionals.
As mentioned earlier, on the morning of November 25, a cargo Boeing 737-476(SF) crashed near the Vilnius airport.
As a result of the accident, one of the pilots died, three more crew members survived.
