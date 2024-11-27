A new American drone could change the course of Russia's war against Ukraine

According to Newsweek, the new American Hitchhiker drone countermeasures system was successfully tested in Ukraine recently. Interestingly, they are currently being assessed as "changing the rules of the game" at the front.
Points of attention
- The Hitchhiker drone can effectively counter the Iranian kamikaze drones that the Russian Federation is using to attack Ukraine.
- Admiral Mike Hewitt believes that the new Hitchhiker drone will fundamentally change the situation on the front.
- The company Astrion together with IronNet developed a revolutionary technology for combating drones, which opens up new opportunities for the Armed Forces.
Hitchhiker drone. What is currently known about him
As journalists managed to find out, Hitchhiker is a high-speed interceptor drone with an electric motor.
Two leading American technology companies — IronNet and Astrion — worked actively on its development.
Against the background of the tests, it became clear that this is a revolutionary anti-drone technology that shows impressive potential for combating drones on the frontline, as well as increasing the level of intelligence.
Hitchhiker will be able to effectively fight against Iranian kamikaze drones "Shahed", which Russia uses almost daily to attack the peaceful Ukrainian population.
In addition, it is indicated that this drone will be a much cheaper option for defense than traditional defense systems, for example, extremely expensive missiles for the Patriot.
Why this drone could change the course of war
Such a bold forecast was shared by an investor in the field of cyber security and the director of the American company IronNet, Admiral Mike Hewitt.
He calls this new drone "a game changer, that is, one that will change the rules of the game on the battlefield.
Mike Hewitt points out that Astrion is exactly the kind of anti-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) company that has the ability to provide total protection of Ukraine against Russian drone attacks.
In addition, it is emphasized that IronNet will be able to guarantee a cyber-resistant collective defense system for the Astrion network.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-