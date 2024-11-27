A new American drone could change the course of Russia's war against Ukraine

According to Newsweek, the new American Hitchhiker drone countermeasures system was successfully tested in Ukraine recently. Interestingly, they are currently being assessed as "changing the rules of the game" at the front.

Hitchhiker drone. What is currently known about him

As journalists managed to find out, Hitchhiker is a high-speed interceptor drone with an electric motor.

Two leading American technology companies — IronNet and Astrion — worked actively on its development.

Against the background of the tests, it became clear that this is a revolutionary anti-drone technology that shows impressive potential for combating drones on the frontline, as well as increasing the level of intelligence.

Hitchhiker will be able to effectively fight against Iranian kamikaze drones "Shahed", which Russia uses almost daily to attack the peaceful Ukrainian population.

In addition, it is indicated that this drone will be a much cheaper option for defense than traditional defense systems, for example, extremely expensive missiles for the Patriot.

Testing of new American interceptor drones in Ukraine (Photo: screenshot)

Why this drone could change the course of war

Such a bold forecast was shared by an investor in the field of cyber security and the director of the American company IronNet, Admiral Mike Hewitt.

He calls this new drone "a game changer, that is, one that will change the rules of the game on the battlefield.

Mike Hewitt points out that Astrion is exactly the kind of anti-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) company that has the ability to provide total protection of Ukraine against Russian drone attacks.

It can see drones, classify them, track them, and then destroy them with its drone, which is launched from various locations, he explained. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that IronNet will be able to guarantee a cyber-resistant collective defense system for the Astrion network.