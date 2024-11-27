Musk was outraged by Biden's new decision regarding Ukraine

American businessman Elon Musk has made it clear that he does not support the current US President Joe Biden's request to Congress to allocate an additional 24 billion to help Ukraine with weapons and replenish the United States' own stockpiles.

Musk again criticizes Biden's decision

What is important to understand is that the scandalous American billionaire is one of the team members of the new US President Donald Trump.

He supported him throughout the election campaign, as well as during his previous stay in the White House.

Moreover, it is known that Elon Musk will receive an influential position in the future administration of Donald Trump.

Against this background, he, like the Republican leader, actively criticizes the policy of the current US President Joe Biden.

Thus, the businessman made it clear that he was outraged by the American leader's new decision to increase aid to Ukraine against the backdrop of its defense against Russian aggression.

Journalists drew attention to the fact that Elon Musk in his own social network X commented on a message in which it is said that Joe Biden "asked for another 24 billion dollars for Ukraine."

This is not ok, — the American billionaire expressed his dissatisfaction. Share

Despite this, Elon Musk has not yet specified what exactly does not suit him.

Details of Biden's new decision regarding Ukraine

As Politico was able to find out, the American leader Joe Biden asked the US Congress to allocate another 24 billion dollars for military aid to Ukraine and the replacement of American weapons that were transferred to the Armed Forces.

What is important to understand is that two-thirds of the requested amount, 16 billion dollars, will, if approved by Congress, be spent on replenishing American stocks.

And the rest, i.e. 8 billion dollars, goes to the Initiative to promote the security of Ukraine, within the framework of which the US Ministry of Defense signs contracts with American companies for arming the Ukrainian Defense Forces.