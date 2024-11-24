As British journalists managed to find out, the team of the current American leader Joe Biden was going to publicly call for an official invitation of Ukraine to NATO, but abandoned this idea.

Why Biden did not make a fateful decision regarding Ukraine

The Biden administration also considered publicly calling for a formal invitation to join NATO, but decided against it given the low likelihood of success in the short term, the news agency said. Share

Journalists learned about this from their anonymous sources close to the team of the current US president.

It is important to understand that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin long ago called Ukraine's potential membership in NATO, the inevitability of which the allies declared in July, as a casus belli.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that, instead, official Kyiv can count on a number of bilateral agreements in the field of security, which will give Ukraine certain guarantees.

What is known about Biden's new plan for Ukraine

As the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, recently announced, the team of current US President Joe Biden intends to increase support for Ukraine over the next few months against the background of the war against the Russian Federation.

The head of the State Department made such a statement during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

He also promised that North Korea's entry into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation would receive a "decisive response."

In addition, it is indicated that at the headquarters of the Alliance, Blinken and Rutte discussed the work that NATO should do to strengthen its defense and industrial base.