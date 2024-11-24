Putin is increasingly pushing the Russian economy toward disaster
Source:  The Times

The economic situation in the aggressor country of Russia is getting out of the control of dictator Vladimir Putin. The authoritative British journalist Dominic Lawson came to this conclusion.

Points of attention

  • Putin is ready to sacrifice economic stability for the sake of winning the war.
  • All this can have catastrophic consequences for Russia.
  • The dictator is not yet ready for a peaceful settlement of the war, he still wants to destroy Ukraine.

According to the expert, as of today, the economic situation in the aggressor country is already becoming "disgusting".

Society began to realize what was happening and to feel the first consequences of the decisions of the illegitimate President Putin.

Dominic Lawson draws attention to the fact that the Russian dictator is increasingly actively pushing the Russian economy towards disaster, trying to win the war against Ukraine.

This suggests that Putin's transformation of the economy into a superheated version of what the Soviets called "structural militarization" could have similarly catastrophic consequences... So, Putin is "winning"? No... Will he attack NATO countries with nuclear missiles, as he is now threatening? No: a poisoner-sadist would prefer to live in the Kremlin, the expert emphasizes.

Is Putin ready to end the war?

According to Dominic Lawson, as of today, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is far from thinking that it is necessary to start negotiations and end the war.

The journalist believes that Putin's decision has still not changed — he wants Ukraine to cease to exist as a sovereign state.

That is why the expert is convinced that the Kremlin would not support the idea of a peace agreement at the moment.

That is why those who argue most loudly that the West should do everything possible to end the war with a durable peace agreement should also advocate for the maximum amount of Western lethal aid to Kyiv to maximize Ukraine's leverage. Of course they don't; but this is the only way to convince Russia to abandon its goals.

