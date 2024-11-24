The economic situation in the aggressor country of Russia is getting out of the control of dictator Vladimir Putin. The authoritative British journalist Dominic Lawson came to this conclusion.

What is happening to the economy of the Russian Federation

According to the expert, as of today, the economic situation in the aggressor country is already becoming "disgusting".

Society began to realize what was happening and to feel the first consequences of the decisions of the illegitimate President Putin.

Dominic Lawson draws attention to the fact that the Russian dictator is increasingly actively pushing the Russian economy towards disaster, trying to win the war against Ukraine.

This suggests that Putin's transformation of the economy into a superheated version of what the Soviets called "structural militarization" could have similarly catastrophic consequences... So, Putin is "winning"? No... Will he attack NATO countries with nuclear missiles, as he is now threatening? No: a poisoner-sadist would prefer to live in the Kremlin, the expert emphasizes. Share

Is Putin ready to end the war?

According to Dominic Lawson, as of today, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is far from thinking that it is necessary to start negotiations and end the war.

The journalist believes that Putin's decision has still not changed — he wants Ukraine to cease to exist as a sovereign state.

That is why the expert is convinced that the Kremlin would not support the idea of a peace agreement at the moment.