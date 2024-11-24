The economic situation in the aggressor country of Russia is getting out of the control of dictator Vladimir Putin. The authoritative British journalist Dominic Lawson came to this conclusion.
Points of attention
- Putin is ready to sacrifice economic stability for the sake of winning the war.
- All this can have catastrophic consequences for Russia.
- The dictator is not yet ready for a peaceful settlement of the war, he still wants to destroy Ukraine.
What is happening to the economy of the Russian Federation
According to the expert, as of today, the economic situation in the aggressor country is already becoming "disgusting".
Society began to realize what was happening and to feel the first consequences of the decisions of the illegitimate President Putin.
Dominic Lawson draws attention to the fact that the Russian dictator is increasingly actively pushing the Russian economy towards disaster, trying to win the war against Ukraine.
Is Putin ready to end the war?
According to Dominic Lawson, as of today, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is far from thinking that it is necessary to start negotiations and end the war.
The journalist believes that Putin's decision has still not changed — he wants Ukraine to cease to exist as a sovereign state.
That is why the expert is convinced that the Kremlin would not support the idea of a peace agreement at the moment.
