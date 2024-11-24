Authoritative British journalist Dominic Lawson is convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine with a medium-range ballistic missile in order to "not lose face" after the decision of US President Joe Biden.

The West no longer believes in Putin's nuclear bluff

The expert draws attention to the fact that a few weeks ago the illegitimate head of the Kremlin threatened the West with a response of "overwhelming nuclear firepower" if Ukraine was allowed to strike Russia with long-range missiles of Western production.

The Allies have already made the appropriate decisions, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine have even attacked enemy territory with the aforementioned missiles several times.

Against this background, the Russian dictator did not implement any of his threats, which only proves that his statements are empty talk.

As Lawson points out, there was a time when the United States truly feared that Putin was seriously considering deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

As Lawson points out, there was a time when the United States truly feared that Putin was seriously considering deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

It was two years ago when the Russian troops were thrown back in a shameful retreat. Then two things happened. In November 2022, President Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to tell Serhiy Naryshkin (his colleague at the post of head of the SZR) what the United States would do if Moscow "goes nuclear," the journalist says.

The USA and China have influence over Russia

According to Lawson, after that conversation, Naryshkin swore that he understood everything and that Putin had no intention of using nuclear weapons.

However, everything did not end there, because the official Beijing joined the process of restraining the Kremlin.

Military historian Phillips O'Brien told about an extremely interesting episode in an article for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

China ... publicly humiliated Russia by forcing Putin, in the midst of all his nuclear-arms-rattling, to agree a joint communique with President Xi in which Putin disavowed the use of nuclear weapons.

Despite this, as the expert claims, as of today, the Russian dictator is far from aspiring to negotiations to end the war.