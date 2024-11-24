We can crush you. The USA threatened its allies

American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham publicly called for revenge against US-allied countries that are ready to execute the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
- The American politician threatens to introduce sanctions against the countries that comply with the ICC warrant.
- Lindsay Graham expressed outrage after Canada's statement on the matter.
The scandal surrounding the ISS is gaining momentum
The senator draws attention to the fact that 124 countries that are signatories to the Rome Statute can execute an arrest warrant for the Israeli leader.
Against this background, the politician threatened all countries that decide on such a decision.
According to the American politician, together with his colleague Tom Cotton, he is currently actively working on a law that provides for sanctions against any country that helps in the arrest of "any politician in Israel."
Graham issued a public warning to US allies
As mentioned earlier, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau recently officially confirmed that his country is bound by the order, as are the leaders of Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and a number of other countries in Europe.
What is important to understand is that Canada is a founding state of the International Criminal Court, so it has no right to ignore the decision of the ICC.
However, this decision outraged Lindsey Graham, who had already issued threats.
As you know, the ICC has issued warrants for the arrest of Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant, as well as the military leader of Hamas, Mohammed Deif, for committing war crimes.
