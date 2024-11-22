The ICC warrant for the arrest of the Prime Minister of Israel — how Biden reacted

American leader Joe Biden harshly commented on the unexpected decision of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden criticized the decision of the ISS

The head of the White House does not hide that he considers "outrageous" the decision of the International Criminal Court regarding the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

Let me make it clear again: no matter what the ICC suggests, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas — none. Joe Biden President of the USA

According to the American leader, the United States will always stand by Israel against threats to its security.

As already mentioned earlier, on November 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former head of the country's Ministry of Defense, Yoav Galant.

Why did the ISS make such an unexpected decision

The International Criminal Court accuses both Israeli officials of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the context of the conflict with Palestine.

According to the ICC, these are crimes that were committed from at least October 8, 2023 to at least May 20, 2024.

In addition, it is emphasized that arrest warrants are labeled "secret" to protect witnesses and ensure an investigation.

The pre-trial chamber of the ICC found that there were grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Galant deliberately and knowingly deprived the civilian population of Gaza of items necessary for survival — food, water, medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity. Share

The court team also complains that the decision of official Tel Aviv or the increase of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip was conditional in most cases.