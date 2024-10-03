Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut — killing 6 people

Israel struck downtown Beirut on the morning of October 3. At least six people were killed in the attack.

What is known about the Israeli attack on the center of Beirut

According to the Lebanese authorities, as a result of the attack, at least six people were killed and seven more were injured.

Three rockets also hit the southern suburb of Dahiya, where Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week, after which powerful explosions were heard there.

The incident came a day after Iran fired more than 180 missiles at Israel.

In response, Israeli forces reported eight soldiers killed in ground fighting in southern Lebanon as they advanced deep into the country.

The previous Israeli attack on the central district of Beirut — Kola took place on September 30. This is the first blow that was struck in the center of Beirut during the current escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, which happened about a year ago after a large-scale attack on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas, recognized by the United States and the EU. Previously, the Israeli military attacked mainly the southern outskirts of Beirut, where Hezbollah facilities are located, and other areas of Lebanon.

Iran's attack on Israel — the latest details

Iran almost simultaneously launched hundreds of missiles in the direction of Israel on the evening of October 1.

Official Tel Aviv knew about Tehran's intentions, but did not plan to launch a preemptive strike.

RAW FOOTAGE: Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews.



This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone. pic.twitter.com/rIqUZWN3zy — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

Despite this, Israel intends to attack Iran in return, but so far this has not happened.

According to the latest data, Iran has launched about 180 missiles. No casualties have been reported yet. Air raid sirens sounded throughout Israel.

The IDF claims that all Israeli civilians were in bomb shelters