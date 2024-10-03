Israel carried out an airstrike on Beirut — killing 6 people

Israel struck downtown Beirut on the morning of October 3. At least six people were killed in the attack.
Points of attention
- Israel launched an airstrike in downtown Beirut, killing at least six people.
- On October 1, Iran launched more than 180 missiles, Israel is preparing to respond.
- Iran's attack and Israel's response have raised tensions in the Middle East.
- Previous strikes were aimed at the southern outskirts of Beirut and other areas of Lebanon where Hezbollah facilities are located.
What is known about the Israeli attack on the center of Beirut
According to the Lebanese authorities, as a result of the attack, at least six people were killed and seven more were injured.
Three rockets also hit the southern suburb of Dahiya, where Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week, after which powerful explosions were heard there.
The incident came a day after Iran fired more than 180 missiles at Israel.
In response, Israeli forces reported eight soldiers killed in ground fighting in southern Lebanon as they advanced deep into the country.
The previous Israeli attack on the central district of Beirut — Kola took place on September 30. This is the first blow that was struck in the center of Beirut during the current escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, which happened about a year ago after a large-scale attack on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas, recognized by the United States and the EU. Previously, the Israeli military attacked mainly the southern outskirts of Beirut, where Hezbollah facilities are located, and other areas of Lebanon.
Iran's attack on Israel — the latest details
Iran almost simultaneously launched hundreds of missiles in the direction of Israel on the evening of October 1.
Official Tel Aviv knew about Tehran's intentions, but did not plan to launch a preemptive strike.
Despite this, Israel intends to attack Iran in return, but so far this has not happened.
According to the latest data, Iran has launched about 180 missiles. No casualties have been reported yet. Air raid sirens sounded throughout Israel.
The IDF claims that all Israeli civilians were in bomb shelters
As of 22:00, the attack by Iran has ended, but it is not known what Tehran plans to do next. He has already managed to threaten the USA and warned them against interfering in the conflict.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-