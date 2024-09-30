For about 20 years, Israel has been preparing to eliminate the leader of the Hezbollah fighters, Nasrallah
Category
World
Publication date

For about 20 years, Israel has been preparing to eliminate the leader of the Hezbollah fighters, Nasrallah

Nasrallah
Читати українською
Source:  FT

For at least 18 years, Israel's intelligence services have been gathering "vast amounts of data" to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Points of attention

  • Israel has been preparing for 20 years to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, gathering vast amounts of data through advanced technology.
  • The IDF successfully eliminated Nasrallah in an airstrike on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut, along with other key Hezbollah commanders.
  • Israeli intelligence services utilized spy satellites, drones, and cyber-hacking capabilities to gather crucial information on Nasrallah and Hezbollah's activities.
  • The focus shifted from military to political activities of Hezbollah, including its ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Nasrallah's relationship with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
  • Israel's extensive use of advanced technology and intelligence assets played a crucial role in the successful operation to eliminate Nasrallah.

Israel's intelligence has been collecting data on Nasrallah for 18 years

Israeli special services tried several times to kill Hassan Nasrallah, but they did not succeed. After that, intelligence collected "a huge amount of data" about Hezbollah fighters for almost 20 years.

Miri Eysin, a former senior intelligence officer, said the group began to be looked at not only from a military point of view, but also turned attention to its political activities and its ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In addition, attention was paid to Nasrallah's relationship with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

To gather information, Israel has made extensive use of advanced technology — spy satellites, sophisticated drones, and cyber-hacking capabilities that turn cellphones into eavesdropping devices.

Israel had many opportunities, many intelligences waiting to be used. We could have used these capabilities much earlier in this war, but we didn't.

Israel was able to eliminate another influential terrorist

On September 28, the IDF officially confirmed that it was able to destroy the leader of "Hezbollah" Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike on Beirut.

According to the Israeli military, Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah and one of its founders, was killed along with Ali Karki, commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders.

After receiving accurate intelligence from the IDF and Israeli security services, IDF fighter jets launched a targeted strike on the central headquarters of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, which was located underground under a residential building in the Dahiye district of Beirut.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US eliminated the "Hezbollah" commander in Iraq with combat UAV use
USA
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Hezbollah" attacked Israel with more than 300 rockets — video
"Hezbollah" attacked Israel with more than 300 rockets — video
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Israel announced the elimination of the leader of "Hezbollah"
IDF
Israel was able to eliminate another influential terrorist

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?