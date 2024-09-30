For about 20 years, Israel has been preparing to eliminate the leader of the Hezbollah fighters, Nasrallah

For at least 18 years, Israel's intelligence services have been gathering "vast amounts of data" to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel's intelligence has been collecting data on Nasrallah for 18 years

Israeli special services tried several times to kill Hassan Nasrallah, but they did not succeed. After that, intelligence collected "a huge amount of data" about Hezbollah fighters for almost 20 years.

Miri Eysin, a former senior intelligence officer, said the group began to be looked at not only from a military point of view, but also turned attention to its political activities and its ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In addition, attention was paid to Nasrallah's relationship with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Share

To gather information, Israel has made extensive use of advanced technology — spy satellites, sophisticated drones, and cyber-hacking capabilities that turn cellphones into eavesdropping devices.

Israel had many opportunities, many intelligences waiting to be used. We could have used these capabilities much earlier in this war, but we didn't.

Israel was able to eliminate another influential terrorist

On September 28, the IDF officially confirmed that it was able to destroy the leader of "Hezbollah" Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike on Beirut.

According to the Israeli military, Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah and one of its founders, was killed along with Ali Karki, commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders.