"Hezbollah" attacked Israel with more than 300 rockets — video

The Islamic militant group Hezbollah said it fired more than 320 rockets and several drones at northern Israel on August 25.
Points of attention
- The Islamic militant group "Hezbollah" fired more than 320 rockets at the north of Israel.
- Iran and Hamas have vowed to take revenge for the assassination of their leaders, which could further escalate tensions.
- Removed security measures have been restored in Israel to protect the civilian population from possible attacks.
What is known about Hezbollah's attack on Israel
The terrorist group Hezbollah said it fired more than 320 rockets at northern Israel in the past few hours, as well as several drones carrying explosives.
In its statement, Hezbollah claims that 11 military bases in northern Israel were targeted.
Hezbollah says it has begun responding to the killing of the terrorist group's military commander Fuad Shukr in an IDF strike last month.
At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), on the other hand, said that about 100 Israeli fighter jets, on the instructions of the intelligence, struck and destroyed thousands of barrels of rocket launchers of "Hezbollah" in the south of Lebanon.
Israel also announced that it is introducing restrictions for the safety of the civilian population.
In particular, educational institutions and workplaces will be able to function if there is a suitable shelter nearby that can be reached in time. Gatherings will be limited to 30 people outdoors and 300 people indoors.
Beaches near the border with Lebanon are also closed.
What preceded it
One of the leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniya, was killed in an airstrike in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on July 31. Hamas blamed Israel for the attack.
On August 1, the Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of Hamas leader Mohammed Deif. He is considered the organizer of the attack by Hamas militants on Israel in October 2023. He headed the combat wing of Hamas since 1996.
Iran, which supports Hamas, as well as the Hezbollah organization, have vowed to avenge Hania's killing and attack Israel.
At the same time, on August 15, a new round of negotiations on a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip began in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Hamas representatives did not join the negotiations.
Western intelligence sources told Sky News Arabia that they had evidence that Iran planned to launch an attack on Israel on Tisha B'Av, which falls on August 12-13.
