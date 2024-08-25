"Hezbollah" attacked Israel with more than 300 rockets — video

The Islamic militant group Hezbollah said it fired more than 320 rockets and several drones at northern Israel on August 25.

What is known about Hezbollah's attack on Israel

The terrorist group Hezbollah said it fired more than 320 rockets at northern Israel in the past few hours, as well as several drones carrying explosives.

In its statement, Hezbollah claims that 11 military bases in northern Israel were targeted.

𝐈𝐃𝐅: 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐈𝐀𝐅 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐳𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐡 𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐬, 𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐧… pic.twitter.com/jV2hU5IJqO — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) August 25, 2024

Hezbollah says it has begun responding to the killing of the terrorist group's military commander Fuad Shukr in an IDF strike last month.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), on the other hand, said that about 100 Israeli fighter jets, on the instructions of the intelligence, struck and destroyed thousands of barrels of rocket launchers of "Hezbollah" in the south of Lebanon.

Most of these launchers were aimed at the north of Israel, and some at the center. More than 40 launchers in Lebanon were also hit during the strikes. Share

Israel also announced that it is introducing restrictions for the safety of the civilian population.

In particular, educational institutions and workplaces will be able to function if there is a suitable shelter nearby that can be reached in time. Gatherings will be limited to 30 people outdoors and 300 people indoors.

Beaches near the border with Lebanon are also closed.

What preceded it

One of the leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Ismail Haniya, was killed in an airstrike in Tehran, the capital of Iran, on July 31. Hamas blamed Israel for the attack.

On August 1, the Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of Hamas leader Mohammed Deif. He is considered the organizer of the attack by Hamas militants on Israel in October 2023. He headed the combat wing of Hamas since 1996.

Iran, which supports Hamas, as well as the Hezbollah organization, have vowed to avenge Hania's killing and attack Israel.

At the same time, on August 15, a new round of negotiations on a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip began in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Hamas representatives did not join the negotiations.