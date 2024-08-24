Russia's ally and supplier of "Shaheds" Iran cynically congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day

On August 24, all of Ukraine celebrates Independence Day. Ukrainians are greeted not only by their closest friends, allies and partners, but also by their enemies. So, the Iranian authorities gave an unexpected and strange greeting.

How Iran congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day

The greeting was first issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran congratulates the government and people of Ukraine on Independence Day, says the laconic statement of the diplomatic agency. Share

In addition, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also published a strange greeting card, on which the flags of both countries are placed side by side.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has not yet commented on these cynical greetings in any way.

Despite this, netizens, in particular in the comments to the post of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, do not hide their indignation and surprise:

Siri, show me what it looks like when people are "not ashamed". Siri: no more words!;

What kind of sick joke is this? Russian terrorists continue to bomb Ukrainian homes and children with the weapons you gave to Russia;

Go to hell, terrorist country!;

Ukraine has more money, sell your drones to Ukraine, leave Russia without weapons. This would make the best Independence Day gift;

This is some kind of joke, right?;

Iran shamelessly congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day despite sending drones and missiles to Russia that were used to kill Ukrainian children and women.

How Iran is helping Russia wage war against Ukraine

For 2.5 years, Iran has remained one of the closest allies of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation during its war of aggression against Ukraine.

They significantly increased their cooperation in the military sphere after February 24, 2022, when Russia dared a full-scale invasion of Ukrainian territories.

Tehran regularly transfers kamikaze drones to the Russian Federation, with which the aggressor country attacks peaceful Ukrainians almost every day.

In February, the military forces of Iran, Russia and China were going to conduct joint naval exercises. And recently, the "Big Seven" called on Iran not to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

In addition, it is known that Iran received the first batch of Yak-130 combat training aircraft from Russia a year ago.